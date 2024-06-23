Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Holdings Raised by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Albany International were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $345,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,446 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Albany International by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 670,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,814,000 after buying an additional 181,814 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Albany International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 362,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,621,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,787,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albany International news, CFO Robert D. Starr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,388.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albany International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.36. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.41 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

