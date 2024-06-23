Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,569,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 57,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 193.8% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $179.63 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

