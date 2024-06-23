Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,569,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 57,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 193.8% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $179.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $180.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.