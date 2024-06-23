American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $93.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.90.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.