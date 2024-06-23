American International Group Inc. Has $5.02 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after acquiring an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,977,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $45,288,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,008,000 after acquiring an additional 88,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,986 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $423.73 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.27 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

