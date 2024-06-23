American International Group Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in PPL by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PPL by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,898 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

PPL Stock Down 0.3 %

PPL stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

