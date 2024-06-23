American International Group Inc. Makes New $5.27 Million Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 64,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $347,827,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $266,143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 33,575.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,520,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NYSE VLTO opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.87. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

