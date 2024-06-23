American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $137,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,467,000 after buying an additional 538,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,990,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,356,000 after buying an additional 452,247 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after buying an additional 415,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,253,000 after buying an additional 382,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.49. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

