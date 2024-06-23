American International Group Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Pool by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL opened at $337.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $308.45 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.45.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

