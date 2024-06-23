American International Group Inc. Sells 1,130 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,498,567,000 after buying an additional 18,853,983 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,848,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,380,000 after buying an additional 272,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,828,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,867,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,481,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 590,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.1 %

FE opened at $38.27 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FE

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.