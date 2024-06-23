American International Group Inc. Sells 2,643 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

