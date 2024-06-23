American International Group Inc. Sells 4,343 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Regions Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

