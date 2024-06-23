American International Group Inc. Sells 61,208 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,208 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,115,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 242,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,882,000 after purchasing an additional 237,475 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $377.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

