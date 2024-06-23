Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 812.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 105,384 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,605.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

