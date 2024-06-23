Anu Dhir Purchases 29,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Anu Dhir acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,340.00.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 0.8 %

TKO stock opened at C$3.52 on Friday. Taseko Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.45 and a twelve month high of C$4.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

