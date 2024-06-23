ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Trading 5.7% Higher

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $17.54. 28,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 141,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.88.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.14. On average, analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth $2,711,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $70,174,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $9,922,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

