Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 120000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.
Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.
