ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,795 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

ASX opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 91.31%.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

