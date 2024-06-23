AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $80.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

