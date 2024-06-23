AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.79% of AtriCure worth $47,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in AtriCure by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

