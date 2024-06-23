AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

