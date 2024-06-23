B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $634,000 in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Office Properties Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 883,221 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,964,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 315,094 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPI. StockNews.com raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.28 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.60%.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

