Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,296,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,938,000 after purchasing an additional 606,525 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $101,669,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $76,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,963,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,763,000 after purchasing an additional 38,272 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $41.92 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

