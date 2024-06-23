Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $91.75

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $91.75 and last traded at $91.75, with a volume of 141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.93. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.03.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

