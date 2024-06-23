Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BECN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $93.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -149.16 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.89.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.