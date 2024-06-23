Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Down to $955.30

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $955.30, but opened at $905.25. Biglari shares last traded at $900.02, with a volume of 241 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Biglari Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $979.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $898.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $79.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.45 million for the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

