BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Cap Hits $862.76 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $862.76 million and $17.43 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000638 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000810 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001290 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.0000009 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $30,698,479.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

