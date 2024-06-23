Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,912,615 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the previous session’s volume of 2,879,045 shares.The stock last traded at $40.53 and had previously closed at $40.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BN. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,903,000 after buying an additional 24,975,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $614,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,266 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 21.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter worth about $111,222,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

