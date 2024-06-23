BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,000. Meta Platforms comprises 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 7,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $238,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,169 shares of company stock worth $153,344,736 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.4 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $494.78 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.05.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

