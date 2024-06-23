Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB opened at $44.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

