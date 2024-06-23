Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,877,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $175.91 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.70 and its 200-day moving average is $180.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

