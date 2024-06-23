CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,578,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 6,602,790 shares.The stock last traded at $6.22 and had previously closed at $6.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 447,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,700,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,341,000 after buying an additional 318,541 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,003,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,024,000 after buying an additional 152,587 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 6,660,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after buying an additional 614,520 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

