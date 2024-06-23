Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 161 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 87,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $3,193,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.27. 6,378,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,211. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $97.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average of $86.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

