Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 531 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17,700.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $14.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,036.60. 1,626,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $954.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $896.83. The company has a market cap of $409.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,077.22.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.