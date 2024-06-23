Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $343,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.18 and its 200 day moving average is $252.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.37.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

