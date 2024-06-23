Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 141,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 155,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

AMD traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.23. 61,334,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,649,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $260.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

