Central Bank & Trust Co. Invests $466,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,778,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.06. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $119.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

