Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Corning by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,917,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,061. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

