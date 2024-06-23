Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 74.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,958 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 175,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,873,000 after acquiring an additional 87,482 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Stock Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ GILD traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $70.67. 31,302,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,482,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
