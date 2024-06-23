Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,417.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,969 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $139.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,993,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,218. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

