Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,020 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $839,259,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,832,000 after buying an additional 1,790,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,646,000 after buying an additional 1,621,737 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,999,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,912. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

