Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 139 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Boeing alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $176.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,635,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,061. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.64. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.