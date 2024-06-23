Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,628 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $482.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,775,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $444.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.94.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

