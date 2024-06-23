Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 224 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LLY traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $883.88. 3,448,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,825. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $798.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $728.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $840.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $905.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

