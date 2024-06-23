Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 247 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,641,000 after buying an additional 45,363 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,200,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,264. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

