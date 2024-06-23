Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 25 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,605,000 after buying an additional 24,776 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE NOW traded up $15.02 on Friday, hitting $749.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,168. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $723.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $738.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

