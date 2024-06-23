Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 387 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,012. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.40.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.