Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 504 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 211,366 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 20.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,884,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,482. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.19. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.34 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

