Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 69 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Biogen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Biogen by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Biogen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Biogen by 38.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.00. 3,013,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $296.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.