Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 919 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.97. 3,022,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,978. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.89 and a 200 day moving average of $243.48.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

